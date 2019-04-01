IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2018-19: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2018-19 on its official website - ibps.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination may now check the result with the help of the instructions to download the same given below.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2018-19: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released the results of IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2018 through its official website – ibps.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can now check the result on the official website of IBPS. According to reports, the IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2018 was conducted by the Institute on January 20th, 2019 for all those aspirants willing to serve in the Bank.

Moreover, the results have been published on Monday- April 1, 2019. Candidates can download the IBPS Mains 2018 exam scorecard from the official website. It has also been reported that the IBPS Clerk Mains 2018 result will be available on the website for download only till April 30, 2019.

How to download the IBPS Clerk Mains result 2018-19?

Visit the official website of IBPS as mentioned above

Candidates need to search for the link that reads, “ IBPS Clerk Mains result 2018-19 download ” on the homepage

” on the homepage Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter your registration number and date of birth

Submit the details and wait

The result pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website if IBPS and download the scorecard of the IBPS Clerk Mains result 2018-19: https://ibps.in/

