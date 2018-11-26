IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS has released the admit card for clerk prelims. Aspirants can now download their IBPS clerk admit card from the official website ibps.in by using their registration number and date of birth. There are a total of 7275 vacancies, which have been notified by IBPS department at 19 government banks.

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS has released the admit card for clerk prelims. Aspirants can now download their IBPS clerk admit card from the official website ibps.in by using their registration number and date of birth. There are a total of 7275 vacancies, which have been notified by IBPS department at 19 government banks. The provisional allotment process is expected to be finished in April 2019. IBPS has begun pre-exam training For the clerk prelims. The training will continue till December 1, 2018. IBPS will conduct preliminary exam for clerk recruitment on December 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Aspirants are advised to go through the instructions given in the admit card properly before giving the exam. It is expected that the aspirants of IBPS Clerk exam will abide by the rules mentioned in the admit card. It is mandatory that the candidates take Printout of the admit card along with ID proof should be carried to the exam hall.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on download online preliminary exam admit card for CRP clerks VIII

Step 3: enter the details asked

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download the admit CArd

Step 6: Save the details for future references.

This year, in IBPS clerk prelims, instead of a composite one hour time, candidates have to solve each section in an allotted duration of 20 minutes. There will be a total of 3 sections – English, Reasoning Ability and quantitative ability. The students in a composite time of one hour, have to finish answering 100 questions.

