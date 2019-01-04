IBPS clerk Prelims 2018: The result of Clerk Preliminary (prelims) exam of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be announced by 5 PM of January 4, 2018. The interested candidates are requested to download the result by following certain steps.

IBPS clerk Prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce the result of Clerk Preliminary (prelims) exam on 4 January 2019 through the official website ibps.in.An IBPS official had informed to a leading daily that the result can be expected by 5 PM. Earlier, there were reports which claimed that the result will be declared in December last week. The registration process for IBPS clerk Prelims exam had begun from September 2018.

The prelims exam was held on December 8, December 9 and December 15 and December 16. The qualifiers of the prelims exam are required to appear for the Mains exam. The Mains are scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 2019. On the basis of final result, the interested candidates will be shortlisted for the 7,275 posts.

Steps to check IBPS clerk Prelims result 2018

Step 1: Go to the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link which says “Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results 2018′

Step 3: On the new page, enter your registration number, password and log-in

Step 4: Your result will be displayed. Download and take printout for future reference.

The main examination will have four sections. The Main examination carries a total of 200 marks for 190 questions. The duration to crack the examination is two hours and 40 minutes.

