IBPS clerk prelims results update: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is about to release the IBPS Clerk prelims 2018 results on December 28, later in the day, as per media reports. All the candidates who make through the first round of examination will be allowed to give another exam-that is the mains examination, which will reportedly be conducted in January 2019.

All the candidates who applied for the post can see the results on the IBPS official website-ibps.in.

IBPS clerk prelims results update: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is about to release the IBPS Clerk prelims 2018 results on December 28, later in the day, as per media reports. However other sources have said that results might be announced on December 29, 2018, that is on Saturday, All the candidates who applied for the post can see the results on the IBPS official website-ibps.in.

All the candidates who make through the first round of examination will be allowed to give another exam-that is the mains examination, which will reportedly be conducted in January 2019. Media reports have said that the Admit Card for IBPS Mains 2019 will be released on January 4 or 5, 2019.

The recruitment process was started by September this year and the prelims examination reportedly took place for days.

The IBPS carries out an examination in order to recruit interest and eligible aspirants for clerical posts in several banks all over India.

There are basic guidelines to check your results-log on to the official website of IBPS and after that click on prelims results 2018.

The candidate will not see a new page on the official page, where she/she is supposed to enter his/her registration number and date of birth. After which the candidate can see his/her result and even download it for further reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More