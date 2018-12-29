IBPS clerk prelims 2018 result: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the preliminary clerk examination results on the first week of January next year. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can their results on the official website, ibps.in. The prelims were held on December 8 and 9 and on December 15 and 16.

IBPS clerk prelims 2018 result: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the preliminary clerk examination results on the first week of January next year. IBPS officials have dismissed all reports that preliminary clerk examination results may be released later this month. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can their results on the official website, ibps.in. The prelims were held on December 8 and 9 and on December 15 and 16. IBPS had invited application to fill up a total 7,275 vacancies for clerk posts in various banks across the country.

The main exam is scheduled to be held on January 20. For which, the admit cars or hall tickets will be released on January 4 or 5. The final result will be declared in April next year. However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates.

The main examination will have 4 sections – Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (50 questions and 60 marks), English Language (40 questions and 40 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions and 50 marks), General/Financial Awareness (50 questions and 50 marks). The total duration of the main exam will be 160 minutes.

Syllabus for the main exam:

English Language: Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Fillers, Spotting Errors, Sentence Improvement, Fill in the Blanks.

Numerical Ability: Number series, Simplification/Approximation, Quadratic Equations, Data Interpretation, Data Sufficiency, Miscellaneous.

Reasoning Ability: Puzzle and Arrangements, Inequality, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Order and Ranking.

Computer: History and Generation of Computers, Introduction to Computer Organisation, Computer Hardware and I/O Devices, Computer Languages, Basics of DBMS, Operating System, Internet, Computer Network & Security, MS Office Suite and Short cut keys, Computer Memory and Computer Software, Number System and Conversations.

General Awareness: Banking and Insurance Awareness, Financial Awareness, Govt Schemes and Policies, Current Affairs, Static Awareness.

