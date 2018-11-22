IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2019: The official dates for conducting the exam are on December 08, 09, 15 and 16, 2018 at various centres across the country. There are total 7275 vacant posts of Clerks across the country at all the banks listed under the IBPS. In the month of April, provisional allotment of the selected candidates will be done. The Main IBPS Clerk examination will be conducted on January 20, 2019.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release their IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 admit card on their official website. Aspirants who have filled up the IBPS 2019 form and have been shortlisted to appear for the examination can download their respective admit cards from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the official notification, the Prelims will comprise of:

1. English Language

2. Numerical Ability

3. Reasoning Ability

Each paper will carry 30 marks each and total time will be 20 minutes.

There will be total 30 questions in English, and 35 questions in Reasoning ability and numerical ability for 35 marks each.

Aspirants have to reach at their respective examination venue 30 minutes prior to the exam. IBPS recently released the pre-exam training call letter of Clerk Preliminary Exam 2019 on November 14, 2018. For further information check the official site of IBPS.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body that was started to encourage the recruitment and placement of graduates in public sector banks in India except for SBI, SBI conducts its own examination.

