IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is going to conduct the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 on December 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th this year for which the Admit Cards is expected to be released by the authority soon through its official website. All the candidates who have filled up the application forms for the examination this year can download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Hall Ticket 2019 from the official website of IBPS i.e. at ibps.in.

Moreover, details such as Name Roll Number and venue of the examination will be present on the Admit Card candidates must note that they would not be allowed to appear for the examination if they fail to produce the Admit Card on the day of the examination at their respective examination centres. Also, if their is any discrepancy in the information of the admit card, the candidates need to bring this to notice by contacting the authority.

How to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Admit Card/Hall Tickets?

At first, visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection -ibps.in

Search for the Admit Card link on the homepage

On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, fill in the details such as Registration number and date of Birth and submit

The IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the Admit Card/Hall Ticket and take a print out of the same for future reference

To log in directly to the official website of IBPS and download the Hall Tickets, candidates can click on this link given here: https://ibps.in/

