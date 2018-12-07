IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The preliminary examination for the clerk recruitment is scheduled to take place by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) . The examination will take place two phases- December 8, 9 and December 15, 16. Already, the admit card has been released on the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is scheduled to conduct the preliminary examination for the clerk recruitment. The examination will take place two phases- December 8, 9 and December 15, 16. The admit card for the same has been released on the official website ibps.in. The interested candidates are requested to visit the official website to download the same.

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Following are the last minute tips and tricks before appearing for exams

Online mock tests:

Don’t try any new topic at the last moment. Just attempt one or two mock tests a days before taking the examination. Mock Tests are the best in giving you a detailed result about your strong and weak areas.

Time management: Time management is the of cracking every examination. It is necessary to divide your time frame for each topic in the examination hall. Don’t waste your time on one question for a long time.

Maintaining speed: Speed and accuracy are two significant elements to pass the examination with flying colours. Ensure you have calculated your speed with your accuracy in attempting each question in the examination. It especially helps in logical reasoning.

Instructions before entering the exam centres

Call letter: Here is the important note for all the candidates. It is compulsory for the candidates to carry their call letter at the examination centre.

It will contain important details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case without admit card.

Identity proof: Regarding the identity cards, the candidates have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer. In the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators.

Following are the items that are strictly not allowed.

Items banned: Items such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the entrance hall. If you will not carry the same will straight away lead to disqualification of the candidates.

