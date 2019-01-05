IBPS Clerk Prelims 2018 result: The Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of Clerk Preliminary (prelims) exam. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can their results through the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in. The mains examination will be conducted on January 20. However, only eligible candidates will be invited to appear in the mains examination.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2018 result: The Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of Clerk Preliminary (prelims) exam. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can their results through the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in. The mains examination will be conducted on January 20. However, only eligible candidates will be invited to appear in the mains examination. The IBPS had conducted the Premils exam on December 8, December 9 and December 15, December 16. The application process for the recruitment had started from September 15.

The main exam will have 190 objective type questions of 100 marks. The exam will be of 160 minutes. The IBPS Mains exam will be conducted in online mode. The IBPS had invited application for as many as 7,275 posts of clerks in 19 public sector banks across the country. The admit card for the main examination has been released by the IBPS on the official website.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2018:

Log on to the official website of official website at ibps.in On the homepage, click on the result tab present on the top of the page Now you will be redirected to a new page Enter all the requested details Your IPBS prelims result will be displayed on the screen Download your result and take a print out for future reference

