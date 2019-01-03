IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2018: The result of the IBPS Preliminary Exam 2018 is going to be declared anytime soon and candidates who have appeared can log into - ibps.in to download the same. Follow the steps given below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release the results of IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2018 anytime soon on its official website – ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination of the recruitment examination last year are advised to keep an eye on the official website so that they can check their respective result as soon as it is published on the official site.

Candidates need to follow the instructions given below to download the result of the Preliminary examination held last year.

How to check the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2018?

Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) – ibps.in

Search for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result link on the homepage that might be moving

Click on it

Candidates will now be taken to a different window

Enter the registration number and other details

Submit the details and check the result

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download the IBPS Clerk Result 2018: https://ibps.in/

