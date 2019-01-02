IBPS clerk prelims Result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce the result of clerk examination @ ibps.in. The applicants who appeared for the examination are requested to check the result on the official website.

IBPS clerk prelims result 2018: In the latest update regarding the recruitment of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the recruitment Board will announce the result of clerk examination by January 4 on the official website ibps.in. Speaking to a leading daily, an official from IBPS said that they were trying to release the IBPS Clerk examination results by January 4. The candidates who applied for the post can check the result after 5 pm on the official website.

Selection procedure

The qualifiers of IBPS clerk prelims will have to appear for the main exam. The examination is scheduled to be held on January 20.

The examinations took place in two phases, December 8 and 9, and on December 15 and 16. A total of 7,275 clerk posts are vacant in various banks.

Examination pattern

There will be an objective test in both mains and prelims. A penalty for wrong answers was marked in the objective test. For each question, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a particular question will be deducted for giving a wrong answer as a penalty to arrive at corrected score.

In case a candidate hasn’t marked any answer, there will be no penalty for that question.

The application process began on September 18. The application process was closed on October 10, 2018. In the previous year, the IBPS Clerk prelims were held from December 2 onwards. The result of the same was declared on December 29.

