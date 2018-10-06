IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released a notification for the recruitment of over 7000 clerical vacancies on its official website. Candidates can check the notification and start applying for the same. The last date for submission of application form is October 10, 2018.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the online registration/application process for the posts of Clerk (CWE CLERKS-VIII) on its official website – ibps.in According to reports, there are 7,275 vacant posts and the last date for applying to the same has been scheduled for October 10, 2018, through the official website of IBPS.

Meanwhile, interested applicants need to possess a graduate degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline from a recognised university under the government. Candidates applying for the posts should also have the knowledge of working in computer systems.

ALSO READ: UP TET 2018 registration date extended to October 7, for further details go on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Also, candidates must be in between the age of 20 and 28 years for being eligible to apply to the posts.

Important dates for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018:

Last date for application submission: October 10, 2018

Downloading of pre-exam training call letters: November 2018

Downloading of prelim exam Admit Cards: November 2018

Pre-exam training: November 26 till December 1, 2018

Preliminary exam dates: December 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th

Preliminary exam result declaration: December 2018/January 2019

The main examination commences on January 20, 2019

ALSO READ: UPSC IFS Main Examination 2018 schedule released @ upsc.gov.in, check now

How to check the notification for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of IBPS – Search for the link that reads, “CWE CLERKS-VIII Notification” on the homepage and click on it Candidates will be directed to a PDF Download the same and take a print out for reference

How to apply for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018?

Visit the SSC website Click on the ‘online application’ tab on the homepage Candidates will be taken to a new window Register using e-mail id and password Login to the application portal using your credentials Fill in all the details in the application form Make online application fees payment Download the application and take a print out for further reference

ALSO READ: PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2018 released @ pseb.ac.in, check steps to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More