IBPS Clerk recruitment 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday released a notification for the recruitment of Clerk on the official website @ ibps.nic.in. According to the notification released on the official website, a total number of vacancies are 7275 and 19 nationalised banks would participate in the recruitment process. The application process for the Clerk recruitment will begin on September 18, 2018, and end on October 10, 2018. As per schedule, the preliminary exam for Clerk recruitment will be conducted in December this year.

To successfully apply for the post, a candidate must have a Degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central government.

Banks which are participating in the recruitment process of IBPS Clerk 2018 recruitment – Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Vijaya Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank.

As per eligibility criteria, the lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 28 years. The IBPS is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement the world-class process of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organisations. It provides services to all Public Sector Banks, SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC and insurance companies.

