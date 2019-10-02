IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: The IBPS Clerk 2019 notification was released through the official website of IBPS – ibps.in recently. According to the notification, the online application process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 was opened through the IBPS official website on September 17, 2019. The last date for submission of the filled applications has been scheduled for October 19, 2019. Interested candidates must complete the application process within the given time frame. According to the IBPS Clerk notification 2019, there are 12,074 vacancies, which will be filled through this recruitment drive.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: How to check Notification and apply online?
- Candidates need to visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the notification link
- Click on the link that reads, “Click here to apply for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks” for online application
- On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window
- Now click on the new Registration option if you are a new user
- Fill the details and submit to register yourself
- An id and password will be generated
- With the credentials, click on the link
Details such as the Important Events and Dates will also be displayed on the screen. Check out the Important Dates of IBPS Clerk 2019 Recruitment below:
IBPS Clerk 2019 Recruitment: Important Dates
Starting of the Clerk recruitment 2019 on-line registration for application – September 17, 2019
Closure of the online registration of application October 9, 2019
last date for editing application details online – October 9, 2019
Last date for printing the submitted online application – October 24, 2019
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 Online Fee Payment dates – September 17 till October 9, 2019
IBPS Clerk 2019 Admit Card and Exam Details
The candidates must note that the admit cards for the IBPS Clerk exam 2019 will be released on the official website much before the start of the examination. IBPS has scheduled to conduct the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 and those who qualify the same will be eligible to appear in the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2019 which has been scheduled to be held on January 19, 2020 at various centres across the country.