IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: The online application for IBPS Clerical Exam 2019 of 12075 vacancies is all set to close soon on ibps.in. Candidates must submit their applications by October 19, 2019. For more details read this article.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: The IBPS Clerk 2019 notification was released through the official website of IBPS – ibps.in recently. According to the notification, the online application process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 was opened through the IBPS official website on September 17, 2019. The last date for submission of the filled applications has been scheduled for October 19, 2019. Interested candidates must complete the application process within the given time frame. According to the IBPS Clerk notification 2019, there are 12,074 vacancies, which will be filled through this recruitment drive.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: How to check Notification and apply online?

Candidates need to visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the notification link

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to apply for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks” for online application

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Now click on the new Registration option if you are a new user

Fill the details and submit to register yourself

An id and password will be generated

With the credentials, click on the link

Details such as the Important Events and Dates will also be displayed on the screen. Check out the Important Dates of IBPS Clerk 2019 Recruitment below:

IBPS Clerk 2019 Recruitment: Important Dates

Starting of the Clerk recruitment 2019 on-line registration for application – September 17, 2019

Closure of the online registration of application October 9, 2019

last date for editing application details online – October 9, 2019

Last date for printing the submitted online application – October 24, 2019

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 Online Fee Payment dates – September 17 till October 9, 2019

IBPS Clerk 2019 Admit Card and Exam Details

The candidates must note that the admit cards for the IBPS Clerk exam 2019 will be released on the official website much before the start of the examination. IBPS has scheduled to conduct the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 and those who qualify the same will be eligible to appear in the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2019 which has been scheduled to be held on January 19, 2020 at various centres across the country.

