IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 12075 posts, apply @ibps.in

IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has invited applications for Clerks in the Public Sector Banks (PSBs). More than 12000 vacancies are available across the country in various prominent banks of India including Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra.

Candidates must know that IBPS CWE CLERKS-VII 2019 registration process will be done through online mode only. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) from September 17 to October 19, 2019. Candidates will be selected on the basis of IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam and IBPS Clerk Main Exam.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: Details of prelims and main examination

IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on 15 December 07, 08, 14 and 15, 2019. Candidates who will qualify the IBPS Clerk pre exam will be called for IBPS Clerk Mains Exam which will be held on 19 January 2019. There will be a single registration for both IBPS Preliminary and Main examination as per the IBPS Calendar 2019.

The IBPS main exam will also be held online. There will be questions from General/Financial Awareness (50 marks), General English (40 marks), Reasoning and Computer Aptitude (60 marks) and Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks).IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination will consist of English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability 100 marks

IBPS Clerk Exam 2019 minimum educational qualification is graduation from a recognized university. Candidate’s age must be minimum 20 years and maximum of 28 years.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: Important dates

The application process starts on 17 September 2019

The application process ends on: 09 October 2019 till 05:00 PM

The download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: November 2019

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: November to December 2019

The download of call letters for IBPS Online examination – Preliminary: November 2019

IBPS Preliminary Online Examination: 07, 08, 14 and 15 December 2019

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: December 2019/ January 2020

The download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: January 2020

IBPS Mains Online Examination – Main: January 19, 2020

Provisional Allotment: April 2020

IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Designation: Clerk

A total of 12074 available

Andaman & Nicobar Island – 14 Posts

Andhra Pradesh – 777 Posts

Arunachal Pradesh – 11

Assam – 189

Bihar – 295

Chandigarh – 64

Chhattisgarh – 174

Dadra & Nagar haveli– 2

Delhi – 525

Goa – 67

Gujarat – 600

Haryana – 328

HP – 129

J&K – 63

Jharkhand – 141

Karnataka – 953

Kerala – 349

LAKSHADWEEP – 1

MP – 440

Maharashtra – 1257

Manipur -11

Meghalaya – 7

Mizoram – 9

Nagaland – 11

Odisha – 417

Puducherry – 44

Punjab – 634

Rajasthan – 325

Sikkim – 23

Tamil Nadu – 1379

Telangana – 612

Tripura – 53

UP – 1203

Uttarakhand – 117

WB – 847

IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education:

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Age Limit:

Minimum eligible age: 20 years

Maximum eligible age: 28 years

IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: Selection process

The selection process consists of two phases i.e. Phase 1 – Computer-Based Preliminary Objective Type Test (100 marks) followed by Phase – 2 Computer-Based Mains exam (200 Marks). Final selection will be done on the basis of IBPS Phase 2 and interview round.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post in the prescribed format through the official website of IBPS (direct link is given below) from 17 September to 19 October 2019.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: Application fees

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates

Rs. 600 /- for all others

Click here for the official website: IBPS APPLICATION LINK

Click here for official notification: IBPS NOTIFICATION

