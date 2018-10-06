IBPS CRP PO/MT Prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will soon close the downloading of Admit Cards for the upcoming Preliminary examination for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees on its official website. Candidates are advised to download the Call Letters by October 14, 2018.

IBPS CRP PO/MT Prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection had recently concluded the application process for the Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees in Participating Organisations. As per a notification released on the official website of IBPS, the admit cards for the IBPS PO Prelim Exam 2018 has been released on September 27, 2018, and the link for the same is soon going to be deactivated on the website.

ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: More than 7000 vacancies @ ibps.in, apply before October 10

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination but have not yet downloaded the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card/Call for the IBPS PO Prelim Exam 2018 are advised to do so before October 14th, 2018. The link for the downloading of Admit Card or Call Letter for the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees examination has been published on the website.

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2018: Application submission date for SSC Selection Post Phase VI extended @ ssc.nic.in, check details

How to download IBPS PO Prelim Admit Card 2018?

Log in to the official website of the IBPS – ibps.in Search for the link that reads, “Click here to download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees VIII-(CRP PO/MT-VIII)” Candidates will be taken to a different window Here click on the link that reads, “How to download my Call Letter” Follow the link from the organisation website to download call letter. At login page, enter the

Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter Take a print out of the Call Letter for future reference

To download the Admit Card/Call Letters directly, click on this link: http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsot8aug18/clpoea_sep18/login.php?appid=78af7ec0bfedb7be9ca61a3ae6877dba

ALSO READ: BHEL Recruitment 2018: 300 vacancies at BHEL, apply for Technician Apprentice post before October 31

ALSO READ: PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2018 released @ pseb.ac.in, check steps to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More