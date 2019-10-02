IBPS CRP RRB-VIII Office Assistant Preliminary exam results has been declared through the official website of IBPS today. Candidates check check the steps to download the result from ibps.in given in this article below.

IBPS CRP RRB-VIII Office Assistant Preliminary exam results has been released on the official website i ibps.in today, October 2, 2019, according to a notification available on the IBPS official website. All the candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB Prelims 2019 can check the results on the official website of IBPS as the results have been uploaded on the website. Candidates can download the result from the official website ibps.in by following the instructions given below.

How to check the IBPS CRP RRB-VIII Office Assistant Preliminary exam results 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website – ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to View Your Result Status of Preliminary Online exam for CRP RRB-VIII – Office Assistant (Multi Purpose)”

On clicking, a new window will be opened

Here, the result status will be given

Now, login to the user portal with the necessary credentials

Click on the submit

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

The IBPS has also given a Disclaimer which says, “Result will be online from the above mentioned date (October 2, 2019). Check your result before the closure date.”

Candidates must note that the results will be available on the official website for download till October 07, 2019 only. candidates are advised to check the results before the link to download the results get deactivated on the official website.

Meanwhile, the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2019 for Office Assistant posts was conducted from July 27 to August 1, 2019 at various centres across the country.

