IBPS CRP RRBs VII Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results for the CRP RRB – VII Office Assistant and CRP RRB – VII -Officer Scale-I. The IBPS has declared the result on the official website. All those candidates those who had applied for the Office Assistant & Officer Scale-I results can visit the official website, ibps.in to check and download the results.

The online prelims examination for the CRP RRBs VII for recruitment Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) was conducted on August 11 and 12, 2018 and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) was held on August 19, 25 and September 1, 2018. The IBPS RRB PO Preliminary 2019 Exam consisted of 80 questions of total 80 marks. The time duration was 45 minutes. The question paper consisted of Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude section. Meanwhile, the main examination for Officers Scale I, II and III was held on September 30, 2018, and for Office Assistant posts on October 7, 2018.

Candidates who had cleared the prelims exam and mains will be called for interview. The interview round will be of 100 marks in total. Candidates will be interviewed by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS. Candidates must note that they will be interviewed by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

IBPS CRP RRBs VII Result 2019: Steps to check Office Assistant and Officer Scale-I results.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of IBPS – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS CRP RRBs VII recruitment result link

Step 3: Candidates must redirect to the results page, where they will get the separate links to check the RRB Office Assistant and RRB Officer Scale I result. Tab on the relevant result link.

Step 4: Enter registration details, date of birth, security code as shown on the page.

Step 5: Tab on the login button

Step 6: Your result would be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for the same for future reference

