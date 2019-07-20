IBPS hall ticket 2019: The hall ticket for Officer Scale 1 in regional rural banks has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on the official website ibps.in. Exam will be conducted on August 3, 4 and 11, 2019.

In the call letter, the details such as the centre, venue address, date and time for examinations are mentioned. Admit card will not be sent in a hard copy to the candidates.

The duration of the preliminary Officer scale 1 examination will be of 45-minute duration. There will be two sections carrying 80 marks for 80 questions. There will be 40 questions of reasoning, 40 questions of quantitative aptitude in the examination paper.

IBPS officer scale I prelims 2019 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download preliminary exam call letter for CRP RRBs-VIII officers scale I

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to the login page

Step 4: Enter all your details such as registration number and password

Step 5: Enter the captcha code

Step 6: Click on the link of login. Your admit card will appear on the screen .

Step 7: Take a print out and save it on your computer screen.

The medium of the examination is Hindi/English. It is necessary for the candidates to qualify the test by securing minimum cut-off marks. The number of candidates will be adequate. They will be shortlisted depending upon the requirements, for Online Main Examination.

