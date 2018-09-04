IBPS PO MT 2018: The registration process for the recruitment examination of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainee is closing today on the official website of IBPS. Candidates are advised to complete the online registration process as soon as possible by logging into ibps.in.

IBPS PO MT 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to close the registration process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainee today, i.e. on September 4, 2018. The candidates who have not yet submitted their applications for the common recruitment process (CRP – PO/MT-VIII) exam can submit the same on the official website http://www.ibps.in today.

The IBPS PO MT 2018 exam is going to be conducted by the Institute in two different stages, preliminary and mains. Whuile the IBPS PO Prelims 2018 will be conducted from October 13, 14, 20 and 21, IBPS PO Mains 2018 will be held during November on the 18th.

Moreover, the Preliminary exam will consist of English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability test, while the Mains exam for the recruitment will consist of Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General, Economy, Banking Awareness questions, English Language, Data Analysis and Interpretation and Letter writing and essay.

How to register for IBPS PO 2018 online?

Log in to the official website of IBPS – http://www.ibps.in Search for the link that reads, “Register for CRP – IBPS PO/MT-VIII exam 2018” on the homepage Now, click on the link Candidates will be directed to a new window Fill in the details and submit A login id and password will be created Keep it for future use

How to submit IBPS PO 2018 application form online?

With the login credentials after registration login to the user portal Now as instructed fill in the application form Make the application fee payment online Finally, submit the application form after check the details carefully Keep a print out of the saved application form for future reference if necessary

