IBPS PO 2019 Exams: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will end the registration process for the IBPS PO 2019 exam on August 28, 2019. All the candidates who have still not applied for the same are urged to apply before the last date. The candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ibps.in. The registration process for the same was started on August 27, 2019. Through this recruitment exam, the total number of 4336 vacancies are to be filled.

Important dates for IBPS PO 2019 examination:

First date to apply online: August 7, 2019

Last date to fill application: August 28, 2019

Pre-exam training call letters: September 2019

Pre-exam training: September 23 to September 28, 2019.

Admit card release date: October 2019

Preliminary online examination: October 12, 13, 19 and 20, 2019

Results of IBPS PO Prelims 2019: October or November 2019

Download of call letter for Main online examination: November 2019

Online examination – Main: November 30, 2019

Declaration of the main result: December 2019

Exam pattern for IBPS PO 2019 examination:

The candidates will have to qualify each of the three tests by securing the minimum required marks as decided by IBPS. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer as a penalty. If the question will be left unmarked then no negative marking will be done. Candidates will have to appear for the preliminary examination and the shortlisted candidates will be called for the Mains examination. The candidates who will get shortlisted in the Mains examination will be called for the interview round. The minimum required marks to qualify the interview will not be less than 40 percent which will be 35 percent for the candidates of SC, ST, PWBD and OBC candidates.

