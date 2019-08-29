IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has closed the online registration and application process through the official website yesterday. Candidates can now check the steps to download IBPS PO admit card 2019 and other details here.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has closed the online application and registration process for IBPS PO 2019 or Probationary Officers recruitment examination 2019 through the official website – ibps.in yesterday, August 28, 2019. All the candidates who have submitted their applications for the Probationary Officers Examination 2019 are advised to check the important dates such as the date of admit card release, IBPS PO Prelims 2019 date, IBPS PO Mains 2019 date, and IBPS PO Result declaration date on the official and other details here.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Start date of online registration of application: August 07, 2019

Last date of registration of application for IBPS PO recruitment 2019: August 28, 2019

Last date for editing application details: August 28, 2019

Closure of printing the IBPS PO 2019 application: September 12, 2019

Online Fee Payment: August 7, 2019, to August 28, 2019

Here’s the direct link to check the IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 Advertisement – ibps.in

The IBPS is conducting the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees in Participating Organisations for candidates who wish to serve in the Banking Sector. IBPS will soon release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2019 or IBPS PO 2019 Hall Tickets through its official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the Probationary Officers examination this year must download the IBPS PO 2019 Admit Cards from the official website when it is released by the authority.

Here are the instructions to download the IBPS PO 2019, Admit Card:

Visit the official website – ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card download option

Now, enter the details to access the IBPS PO 2019 admit card

On submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the IBPS PO Admit Card or IBPS PO Hall Ticket for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App