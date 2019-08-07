IBPS PO 2019: The registration process for the posts of the recruitment notification for 4336 posts of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee has begun today, August 7, 2019, by the Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS)

IBPS PO 2019: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) had earlier released the recruitment notification for 4336 posts of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee at various public sector banks and other participating organisations, the registration process for these posts has started from today August 7, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts till August 28th, the last date. The IBPS PO 2019 Prelims exam will be conducted on October 12, October 13, October 19 and October 20 in online MCQ format

IBPS PO 2019 Application Fee

For candidates belonging to the General/OBC candidates, the application fees is Rs. 600

For candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD category, the application fees is Rs. 100.

IBPS PO 2019: steps to apply

Step 1: Login the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the link that says, click here to apply online for CRP PO MT IX.

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, click on ‘New Registration’ tab

Step 4: The online application form will open, where candidates must enter the information correctly.

Step 5: Upload photo and signature

Step 6: Submit the application fee using your net banking, credit or debit cards.

Step 7: Click on submit.

Step 8: Take a printout of the form for future reference.

IBPS PO 2019: Important Dates

Start of Online Application: August 7, 2019

The last date to fill the application, pay the fees (online): 28 August 2019

Pre- Exam Training call letters: September 2019

Pre- Exam Training: September 23 – September 28, 2019

Download Call Letters, Preliminary examination admit card: October 2019

Online Examination – Preliminary: October 12, 13, 19 and 20

