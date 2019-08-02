IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is scheduled to release the notification for Probationary Officer recruitment by next week on its official website, ibps.in. Scroll down to check all the details regarding the examination.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the official notification for the IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2019 examination by the next week. The candidates looking forward to appearing in the common recruitment process should keep a check on the official site @ ibps.in to stay updated regarding any latest information. Through the recruitment drive, the personnel will be hired for the above-mentioned posts in the participating organisations including Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank among others.

The candidates have to appear for a preliminary examination followed by the main examinations. The candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination have to appear for the main examination afterwards. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. The mains examination, on the other hand, will be conducted on November 20.

The reports, so far, have said that the online registration for the examination will commence in August 2019 and to continue till September 2019. The call letters for the preliminary examination training will be released in September 2019 and the pre-examination training will be commenced from October 2019. The call letters for the preliminary online examination will be released in October 2019.

The result of the preliminary examination is to be declared between October 2019 to November 2019. The Main examination will be conducted in November 2019 and the result will be declared in December 2019. The provisional allotment will take in April 2020 after the conduction of interview between January and February 2020.

IBPS PO 2019 notification: Eligibility Criteria: The candidates who are planning to appear for the examination should fall in the age bracket 20 years to 30 years.

