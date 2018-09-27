The download link for the IBPS PO exam 2018 admit card will be active till October 14, 2018. According to the IBPS, online preliminary examination for the Probationary Officers (PO) post will be held on will be held on October 13 and 14, 2018.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the Probationary Officers Preliminary Exam admit card on its official website ibps.in.

The direct link to download the Probationary Officers Preliminary Exam admit card is given below.

http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsot8aug18/clpoea_sep18/unauthorised_access.php

