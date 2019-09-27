IBPS PO Admit Card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS is all set to release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2019 or IBPS PO Hall Ticket 2019 on ibps.in soon. Candidates appearing in the upcoming Probationary Officer's recruitment examination can check the IBPS PO prelims 2019 dates and how to download the IBPS Admit Cards for PO exam in this article given below.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2019 or IBPS PO Hall Ticket 2019 on its official website – ibps.in. Candidates who have submitted applications for the upcoming Probationary Officer’s recruitment examination and are going to appear in the same are advised to check how to download the IBPS Admit Cards and IBPS PO prelims 2019 dates for Probationary Officer exam given below.

How to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IBPS PO Hall Ticket 2019 Download”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, log in with your credentials

Now, click on the Admit Card link

The admit card of IBPS PO Prelims 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

According to the latest reports, the IBPS PO Prelims 2019 will be conducted by the IBPS at various examination centres on the following dates October 12th, 13th, 19th and 20th, 2019. Candidates should note that the examination will be held in online mode and candidates must carry their admit cards on the day of the examination to their respective examination centres. Failure to produce the IBPS PO Hall Tickets for PO Exam 2019 will get candidates barred from appearing in the IBPS PO Prelims 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2019

IBPS will conduct the IBPS PO Mains 2019 after the successful completion of the IBPS PO Prelims 2019. Those who qualify in the IBPS PO Prelims 2019 will have to write in the Mains examination. Later, the shortlisted candidates from the IBPS PO Mains 2019 will be called for Interviews and on the basis of their performance in the same, candidates will be appointed to the Probationary Officer posts.

