IBPS PO admit card 2019: Candidates will soon be able to download IBPS PO admit card 2019. Today Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will publish IBPS PO hall tickets. Candidates can download the hall tickets on the officela website of IBPS or click on the direct link ibps.in.

Interested candidates must know that IBPS PO exam will be held at various exam centres on 12, 13, 19 and 20 October 2019. While candidates will give online exam for IBPS PO Prelims. The exam will consist of Reasoning Ability, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude questions. Candidates will get only 60 minutes to complete the exam.

Follow the steps to check IBPS PO Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the direct link ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the floated generated link

Step 3: Click on IBPS hall tickets 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: The hall tickets will appear in PDF format

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download hall tickets and take a hard copy of it for future use.

Its mandate to carry hall tickets in the examination hall as it is the only ID proof of candidates to sit in the hall. Just in case candidates forgot to carry hall ticks than candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall. Those who will clear IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2019 will attempt IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019, after that candidates will be called for an interview session. However, the recruitment process was commenced on August 07, 2019 to August 28, 2019.

