IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 for the preliminary examination have been released. Get the direct link to download your IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 and the information handout for the examination.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020: IBPS has released the admit card of IBPS PO 2020 Preliminary exam. The Prelims exam is schedule to be conducted on 3rd, 10th and 11th October 2020. It is suggested that all the candidates take a printout of the admit card as no candidate will be allowed to take the exam without the admit card. Admit card contains all the necessary information like: The exam center, the date of the exam, the registration number and password etc. All these information are vital to take the test. All candidates have been allotted center of their choice for the exam. The special centers have been set up for Leh candidates, informed IBPS on the official website.You can check the official website of IBPS i.e ibps.in.

Steps To Download The Admit Card

Given below are simple steps which will be beneficial for you to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in

Click on CRP PO-X and select the Download admit card option

A new page will open. Enter your log in credential to download your admit card.

Take a printout of the same and make sure to keep an extra copy of the same.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020: Important Points

A candidate needs to make sure that he/she has a good internet connection while downloading the IBPS PO 2020 Admit Card.

A candidate must carry his/her IBPS PO Admit Card and designated Photo ID proof without fail to the examination hall.

Always remember to keep extra copies of the Admit Card with you in order to avoid any discrepancy on the date of the examination. After downloading your IBPS PO 2020 Admit Card, keep a note of your exam timing and exam centre to have a hassle free exam day.

It has been clearly stated by IBPS that the hard copy of the Admit Card won’t be sent via post to the candidates. There are certain pre-requisites that a candidate needs to have to download his/her IBPS PO 2020 Admit Card.

IBPS PO 2020 recruitment drive will fill up 1417 posts in various banks across the country. The application process was started on August 5 and ended on August 26, 2020. The result for the same would be released in October. Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary exams will have to appear for the main exams. The online main examination would be conducted on November 28, 2020.

