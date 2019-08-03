IBPS PO Exam Notification 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS has released the notification for IBPS PO Exam. Over 4000 probationary officer (PO)/ MT posts will be opened through ibps.in soon

IBPS PO Exam Notification 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS has released the notification for more than 4000 probationary officers (PO)/ MT recruitment posts.

IBPS PO notification 2019 pdf document is now available on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. Interested and eligible can apply online from August 7, 2019. The last date to apply for the posts is August 28, 2019.

Candidates those who wish to apply for the Officer level post in the Banking Sector examination are advised to download the detailed notification like eligibility criteria and other important details have been mentioned.

The IBPS exam is scheduled to be held on October 12, 13, 19 in three stages and only those who qualify in all the stages of the examination will be inducted in the organization as Probationary Officers.

Candidates must note that this year the institute has new reserved categories for the candidates those who belong to General EW category, 10 percent of the seats will be reserved for economically weaker section (EWS) candidates.

IBPS PO Exam 2019 Important Date

Starting date for application – 7 August 2019

Last date for application- August 28

Last date for submission of fees – 28 August

Prelims Exam Training Call Letter – September 2019

Prelims Exam Training – September 23 to September 28

Prelims Exam Admit Card – October 2019

The prelims exam date – 12,13,19 and 20 October

Prelims Exam Result – October / November 2019

PO Mains Call Letter – November 2019

PO Mains Exam Date – 30 November 2019

PO men’s examination result – December 2019

All those candidates those who have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University under the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Govt. are eligible to apply for the given posts.

