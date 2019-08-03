IBPS PO Exam Notification 2019 released @ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the probationary officer (PO)/ Management Trainee MT posts. Candidates those who wish to apply for the post in the Banking Sector examination are advised to download the detailed notification.

Various posts like Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, and other activities take part in this recruitment process conducted by IBPS.

IBPS PO notification 2019 pdf document is now available on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. Interested and eligible can apply online from August 7, 2019, till August 28, 2019.

IBPS PO Exam Notification 2019: Steps to apply for IBPS PO exam

Before applying online, candidates should keep a copy of their scanned photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration handy.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS,ibps.in

Step 2: On the Home Page open the link “CRP PO/MT” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE”

Step 3: After that candidates are required to “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION”

Step 4: Enter the details and then upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the details and complete the payment procedure.

The IBPS PO exam will have three sections – Reasoning Ability containing 35 questions of 35 marks, Quantitative Aptitude containing 35 questions of 35 marks and English language containing 30 questions of 30 marks out of total 100 marks. The duration of the exam is one hour.

