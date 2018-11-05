IBPS PO Main admit card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has issued the Admit Cards for the upcoming Probationary Officers main examination on the official website. Candidates can now download the admit card or hall ticket from ibps.in.

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the Admit Cards for the upcoming IBPS PO/MT Mains examination on its official website. Candidates who have qualified the IBPS PO prelims examination 2018 are advised to download their respective admit card/Call letter from the official website – ibps.in. The IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-VIII) in various participating organisations.

Moreover, candidates should also note that the downloading link for the admit card will be deactivated on November 18, 2018. Therefore candidates should download the admit cards before the link gets deactivated. Meanwhile, reports also say that the result of the IBPS PO Main Exam 2018 will be declared during the month of December this year. Those who qualify the PO Mains will be called for interview in January or February 2019. For more information candidates can log into the official website of IBPS and check the details.

How to download the IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2018?

Log in to the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

Search for the link that reads, “Click here to download Online Main Exam Call Letter for PO/MT-VIII”

Click on the link

On clicking on this link, candidates will be directed to the login page

Here, enter your registration no and password to log in

Enter the captcha code and submit

Candidates will now be directed to the admit card

Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference

To go to the official website directly, click on this link: https://ibps.in/

