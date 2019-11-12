IBPS PO Main Call Letter 2019: IBPS has released the admit cards for Probationary Officers Main exam 2019 to be held on November 30. Candidates can check all the details and download the IBPS PO Main Call Letter 2019 before the link to download gets deactivated.

IBPS PO Main Call Letter 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has issued the IBPS PO Main Call Letter 2019, IBPS PO Main 2019 admit card, IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2019, IBPS PO Main Hall Ticket 2019 on – ibps.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming IBPS Probationary Officers Main exam on November 30, 2019 must note that they have to download the admit cards from the official website mentioned above. The candidates must not that the IBPS PO admit card is mandatory for appearing in the Mains exam.

IBPS will conduct the IBPS PO Main 2019 at various centres across the country and those who have cleared the IBPS PO Prelims 2019 only will be eligible for sitting in the Main exam. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card or click on the direct link to download the same.

Direct link to download the IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2019 from the official website is – https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppot9jul19/clomea_nov19/login.php?appid=d78fccf6b4ee3c3b22c264da45201082

The examination conducting authority has also released the IBPS PO Prelims 2019 scores on its official website recently. The candidates who have not yet checked their scores can visit the official website of IBPS and download the result or scores.

Steps to download the IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2019:

Visit the IBPS official website mentioned above – ibps.in

Click on link, “Click her to download online main exam cal letter for CRP PO/MT-XI” on the top of the homepage

Candidates will be redirected to a new page on clicking on the link

Now, click on the link that says, “Click her to download online main exam cal letter for CRP Probationary Officer/MT-XI” link”

Candidates will be taken to the Login page

Enter the details to login to the admit card page

Click on the submit button to avail the admit card online

The IBPS PO Main 2019 admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Also Read: IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2019 issued, know how to download

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2019: Important Dates date to note

Commencement of downloading of the IBPS PO Main 2019 Admit Card –

Last date to download admit card is November 30, 2019

Also Read: UP Police Constable final answer keys for Uttar Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2019 exam released

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App