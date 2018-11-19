The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO examination that was held recently turned out to be pretty difficult and lengthy as per the candidates feel. The paper for 2018 was more consuming and difficult as compared to the examination held last year, 2017. The examination had 155 questions on a whole and the time limit was 180 minutes.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO examination that was held recently turned out to be pretty difficult and lengthy as per the candidates feel. The paper for 2018 was more consuming and difficult as compared to the examination held last year, 2017. Some sections were more difficult like Reasoning and some sections were quite moderate like English. While the Quant section was time-taking and tough, the general awareness section was moderate as far as difficulty is considered. This is what the aspirants who sat for the examination felt.

Here is a complete analysis of the examination held this year, take a look!

The new question pattern observed:

1. Reasoning section consisted of data sufficiency questions based on 5 statements.

2. A new style of puzzle type questions was introduced (Triangle+Distribution)

3. English Section has a Cloze test paragraph that meant a paragraph with 10 to 12 questions including fill in the blanks, replacing the statement or replacing a phrase.

4. There were Data Comparision questions based on three quantities.

5. There were Data Interpretation questions based on the Triangular chart.

Quantitative Aptitude:

The candidates who sat for the exam said it to be very time-consuming and tough. The questions were highly demanding and mainly based on topics like Age, time, work and profit loss. The style was tricky and a person with a clear base of concept could have answered accurately.

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude:

The aspirants labelled this section as a difficult one. There was a plenty of questions on puzzles which were quite difficult to understand. Two types of puzzles were mentioned inside the questions- Triangular arrangement and the second one was floors+flats+_distribution.

English Language:

People said that the English section relieved them a bit as a majority of questions were moderate and some were difficult. With a total of 20 to 22 questions, there were about 7 to 8 RC passages inside them. There were also 5 questions of para jumbling.

General Awareness:

Questions based on Banking Awareness and Indian economy comprised the half of the section and the other half consisted of Current affair questions. The current affair questions were asked on all the events happened from the month of April, May to June.

Descriptive Test:

This section took about 25 marks of the test paper and consisted questions of Letter and Essay Writing of 150 words each.

The examination had 155 questions on a whole and the time limit was 180 minutes. Divided into 4 parts, there were 4 sections namedGeneral/Economy/Banking Awareness, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, English Language and Data Analysis and Interpretation. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

