IBPS PO Main Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Main Exam 2019 Result on its official website - ibps.in. Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS PO examination 2018-19 can now check their admit cards and download the same by following the steps given below.

IBPS PO Main Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Main Exam 2019 Result through its official website – ibps.in. Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS PO examination 2019 can download the list of shortlisted candidates for the next round of the recruitment process to the Probationary Officers (PO) vacant posts under the organisation. Candidates can follow the steps given below. Candidates cmay also note that the IBPS Mains scorecards 2019 has also been published for the candidates who had appeared in the IBPS PO Mian examination.

How to check the IBPS PO Mains 2019 result?

1. Log into the official website of the IBPS as mentioned above

2. Now, candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Click here to View Scores of Online Main Exam for CRP PO/MT-VIII of Candidates shortlisted for Interview” scrolling on the top of the IBPS website homepage

3. On clicking, the candidates will be taken to the next window where a pdf will be displayed

4. The names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates will be available on the list

5. Download the list of the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download the IBPS PO Mains Result 2019: http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsot8aug18/resp8osca_mar19/login.php?appid=f517fb0da3fba54b4dcd60aa62461193

Meanwhile, the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2018 was held by the examination conducting authority on November 18, 2018 last year at various exam centres across the country. The candidates should note that the selection process for the Probationary Officers (PO) against 4252 posts will be done only on the basis of merit. and scores obtained by the candidates in the IBPS Main Examination and IBPS Interview 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More