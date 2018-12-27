IBPS PO Main score 2018: The candidates who had appeared for CRP-PO/MT-VIII-Recruitment of Probationary Officers on November 18 can check the scorecard through the official website @ ibps.in.

IBPS PO Main score 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has published the score for CRP-PO/MT-VIII-Recruitment of Probationary Officers on the official website, ibps.in. The candidates who had appeared in the examination on November 18 can check the score card through the official website. Earlier, the preliminary examination was conducted on October 13, 14, 20 and 21.

How to check IBPS PO Main score 2018 card

Step 1: Go to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CRP-PO/MT-VIII-Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees’ link on top of the homepage

Step 3: A new window will be displayed, click on IBPS PO score

The score can be calculated based on the number of questions correct answers in the objective test(s) as well as deducting the negative marking for wrong answers.

Step 4: Enter your all details related to the registration number, roll number

Step 5: The score will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result

Step 7: Take a print out for future reference

The aim to release the scorecard is to help the candidate to verify the individual performance of the candidates in each section along with the overall marks.

Candidates can check the official website of IBPS. For more details on IBPS PO Main 2018 exam, the candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website.

