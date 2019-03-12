IBPS Main Scorecard 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has published the scorecards of IBPS PO Exam candidates on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO Main Exam can check the same with the help of the instructions given below.

The admit card for the main examination has been released by the IBPS on the official website

IBPS Main Scorecard 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released the IBPS PO Main scorecard for the examination of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP-PO/MT-VIII) on its official website yesterday March 11, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS PO Main Exam 2018-19 can now download their respective scorecards from the official website – www.ibps.in. The candidates can follow the instruction given below to download the IBPS PO Main Exam result 2019 and scorecard.

Moreover, candidates must note that those who have cleared the IBPS PO Main Exam 2018-19 will have to appear for the IBPS PO interview, which is the next round of the recruitment process. They will be shortlisted for the final leg on the basis of marks obtained in the Main exam and will be posted as Probationary Officers at various banks only after they qualify the final round of the interview. According to reports, the IBPS PO main cut-off last year was at 52.5 out of a total score of 200.

How to download the IBPS Main Scorecard 2019?

1. Log into the official website of IBPS as mentioned above

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view Your Scores of Online Main Examination for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP-PO/MT-VIII)” to view the IBPS PO Main Scorecard

3. On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf

4. Download the PDF and take a print out of the IBPS PO scorecard for future reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the IBPS’s official website and download the Scorecards: https://ibps.in/

