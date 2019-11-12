IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets for IBPS Probationary Officers Main Exam 2019 has been issued by IBPS on its official website. Candidates can check the steps to download the IBPS PO Main Exam 2019 admit card in this article.

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released the IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2019 on the official website – ibps.in. IBPS is going to conduct the Probationary Officers Main exam at various centres on November 30, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS PO Prelims 2019 and have been shortlisted for the IBPS PO Mains 2019 must download the admit cards or hall tickets or IBPS PO call letters from the official website.

The instructions to download the IBPS PO Call Letter 2019 has been mentioned below for the convenience of the candidates.

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2019: How to download?

Candidates need to go to the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

Now, on the homepage, click on the moving link, “Click her to download online main exam cal letter for CRP PO/MT-XI”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, click on the link “Click her to download online main exam cal letter for CRP Probationary Officer/MT-XI” link

On clicking, candidates will again be directed to a different window

Here, login with the credentials

On submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2019: Important Dates

As per the notice released by the IBPC, the Call letter for Probationary Officers Main 2019 exam will be available for download online through the official website from November 11, 2019. However, the link to download the Call Letters or Admit Card will not be available after November 30, 2019, the day of the commencement of the exam.

Meanwhile, the IBPS PO Prelims 2019 Score is now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the same.

For more information regarding the IBPS PO Recruitment Process or Exam details, candidates are advised to refer to the details available on the IBPS official website only.

