IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2019: The IBPS PO Main 2019 has been scheduled to be held on November 30. Candidates must download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2019 or IBPS PO Main call Letter 2019 from the official website – ibps.in. The Main examination is the second stage of the recruitment process of IBPS Probationary Officers for vacancies at various Banks that are participating in the recruitment through the IBPS. Candidates who aspire to become an IBPS PO must clear Mains to be eligible for the next stage of the IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 process which is the interview and document verification.

IBPS PO Prelims 2019 Result/ IBPS PO Prelims 2019 Scores

IBPS has released the results of IBPS PO Prelims 2019 on its official website on November 8, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the IBPS PO Prelims 2019 result on the website till November 30, 2019. The scores are also available on the official website. Candidates are advised to check their Prelim exam scores by clicking on this link given below.

Direct Link: Download IBPS PO Prelims 2019 Scores

IBPS had conducted the Prelims examination for recruitment to the Probationary Officer’s post on the following dates – October 12th, 13th, 19th and 20th this year. IBPS has announced the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 through its official website on November 1, 2019. Candidates must note that they must download the IBPS admit card before the closure of the download process on the official website. Call letters are mandatory for appearing in the recruitment exam, failure to produce the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2019 on the day of the exam will get a candidate barred from writing in the exam.

For more details regarding IBPS PO 2019 recruitment, candidates can check the latest notification on the official website of IBPS.

