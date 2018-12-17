IBPS PO Mains Result 2018: The results of Probationary Officers recruitment examination has been released on the official website of Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can download the same by following the steps given below till December 24, 2018.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2018: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of IBPS Probationary Officers Main Exam Result 2018 through its official website – ibps.in. The result has been published on the official website of the Institute and candidates who had appeared in the IBPS PO examination can log into the official site to download the IBPS PO Mains result. Reports say that the examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) was held on November 26, this year.

Moreover, the result will remain available for download through the official website of IBPS till December 24. According to the latest updates in a leading daily, the recruitment examination for IBPS PO has been conducted by the Institute for recruiting candidates against 3,500 vacancies. Meanwhile, the Institute is set to keep the cut off marks high this year.

Here are the steps to download the IBPS PO Mains Result 2018:

Log into the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

Search for the link that reads, “IBPS PO Mains Result 2018 download”

On clicking, a new window will appear

Here, enter the registration number and submit

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To directly download the result of Probationary Officer’s recruitment Exam 2018, click on this link: https://ibps.in/

