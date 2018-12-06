IBPS PO mains result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is likely to release the result for the Probationary Officer (PO) mains examination this week. The result will be declared on the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in. The mains examination was held on November 26 while the preliminary examination was conducted on October 13,14,20 and 21.

IBPS PO mains result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is likely to release the result for the Probationary Officer (PO) mains examination this week. The result will be declared on the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in. The mains examination was held on November 26 while the preliminary examination was conducted on October 13,14,20 and 21. The results of the preliminary examination were declared on November 2. The cut-offs are expected to rise in view of a difficulty level that has seen a clear rise in the last 2 years. The number of posts has also dropped.

The IBPS had invited applications for 3,500 posts of Probationary Officers in various banks. The candidates who will qualify the IBPS PO mains 2018 examination will be subsequently called for an interview. As per schedule, the interview will be held in January and February 2019. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of IBPS for regular updates and results related information.

How to check IBPS PO main result 2018:

Log on to the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in

Click on the IBPS PO main exam result

You will be now directed to a new page where you have to enter necessary details such as registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Take a print out of the result for future reference

