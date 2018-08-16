IBPS PO 2018 Online Registration: The online registration process for the recruitment of 4120 Probationary Officers has started on the official website of IBPS. Interested candidates can log into the website and fill up the register themselves to apply for the post through the official website ibps.in.

Moreover, the last date for online registration has been scheduled for September 4, 2018. Meanwhile, the IBPS PO 2018 Prelims and IBPS PO Mains 2018 exam is going to be held on 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st October and 18 November this year and the results will be declared in the month of November or December 2018.

How to Register yourself online?

Log into the official website of IBPS, ibps.in Now click on the IBPS PO Recruitment Exam Registration option You will be directed to a different page Now, enter all the requisite information as advised Click on the subtitle option and submit You will then receive a login id and password for future use

Eligibility Criteria:

A candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a UGC recognized university/institution.

Candidate must be between the age of 20 and 30 years of age as on August 1, 2018

Relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates in terms of age

General and OBC category candidates applying for the post will have to make a payment of Rs 600 with their application form while SC, ST and Divya candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee through Net Banking or Debit Card / Credit Card payment mode.

