IBPS PO Preliminary admit card 2019 released: There is good news for all those candidates who are going to appear for the Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainee preliminary examination, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the hall tickets or the admit card for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainee post.

Candidates those who had applied for the examination can visit the official website of the institute and can download the same. Candidates must note that the link to download the admit card will be activated till October 19, 2019. Details related to the examination centre and shifts would be available on the admit card. No candidates would be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall tickets.

The selection of the candidates would be based on Preliminary and Main examinations, Personal Interview. In the preliminary examination 100 multiple choice questions from the English language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability sections would be asked. Each question will carry 1 mark and there would be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates those who will qualify the prelims will be eligible for the main examination and interview round.

Steps to download IBPS PO/MT Admit card 2019

Step 1: Go to the official websites of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says, “Download Prelims Exam Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-IX”

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

A total of 4,336 posts have been notified in public sector banks (PSBs) through this recruitment drive. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) was established to recruit young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs).

