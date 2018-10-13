IBPS PO Prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO Prelims 2018 examination on Saturday to recruit successful candidates. Since, the first slot is over and the analysis are out, aspirants are adviced to go through the exam analysis and review as it can help them to get an idea of the difficulty level and expected pattern of questions in Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and English Language sections.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO Prelims 2018 examination on Saturday to recruit successful candidates. Since, the first slot is over and the analysis are out, aspirants are adviced to go through the exam analysis and review as it can help them to get an idea of the difficulty level and expected pattern of questions in Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and English Language sections. The examinations are scheduled to be held on October 14, 20, and 21. The admit card will be available online till October 14. This year, there is the sectional timing of 20 minutes in the Prelims Exam. Aspirants will have to answer a total of 100 questions within a span of 60 minutes. Every correct answer will fetch one mark while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25. According to the IBPS, the exam is being conducted in four time slots, two each in morning and evening.

All the sections are available in both English and Hindi (except English Language).

The detailed break-up of IBPS PO Prelims 2018 exam is given below:

Sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2018:

English Language:

Quantitative Aptitude:

Reasoning:

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More