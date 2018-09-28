IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2018: The hall tickets of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for Probationary officer has been released on the official website ibps.in. Download the IBPS PO Prelims admit card as soon as possible before the deadline that is October 14, 2018. Follow the steps given here to download the hall tickets online.

IBPS PO admit card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card of preliminary exam for Probationary Officers on its official website. The interested candidates can download their hall ticket on ibps.in for IBPS PO 2018 exam. The candidates are requested to download the IBPS PO 2018 admit card as soon as possible before the deadline that is October 14, 2018.

The schedule IBPS PO online preliminary examination is

October 13, 2018

October 14, 2018

October 20, 2018

October 21, 2018

The total duration of the online exam is one hour. The result of the IBPS PO Prelims examination is probably to be declared in the month of October or November 2018.

Also Read: IBPS PO admit card 2018: Probationary Officers Preliminary Exam admit card released @ ibps.in; download now

The test paper of the IBPS PO Preliminary Examination will consist of 100 questions. All the hundred questions will be of one-mark. The ability of the candidates to clear the examination will be tested on the basis of three sections such as the English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

The candidates who will appear for their preliminary examination will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks they obtain. After getting shortlisted the candidates will be eligible to take up the IBPS Main examination.

Also Read: IBPS Clerk recruitment 2018: Notification out at ibps.in, apply from September 18

IBPS informed about the selection process for the recruitment of 4102 vacancies in public sector banks across India through advertisement.

There are a few steps to download IBPS PO prelims admit card 2018

Step 1) Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2) Click on ‘download admit card’ link.

The candidates can use the following

http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsot8aug18/clpoea_sep18/unauthorised_access.php

Step 3) Enter the necessary details in the spaces provided and click on submit.

Step 4) Once the admit card details, don’t forget to take a print of the same.

Important note: The candidates will not be allowed to enter the hall without admit card.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More