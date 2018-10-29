IBPS PO Prelims Result 2018: The results of IBPS Probationary Officer's Preliminary Exam is likely to be out soon on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates regarding the same. They can download the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2018 by following the steps given here.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is likely to release the results of the IBPS PO Preliminary 2018 examination on its official website soon, as per reports. The IBPS PO Prelim Exam 2018 was conducted by the authority to engage the eligible and best candidates as Probationary Officers in the organisation. As per the latest updates on a media website, the Prelims result are likely to be declared by the end of this week. However, no official confirmation has been made by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection yet.

Moreover, it has not been announced by IBPS that the results will be out today, i.e. on October 29, 2018. released today. Candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary PO exams and are eagerly waiting for the result are advised keep visiting the official website of IBPS frequently for the latest updates. Also, the steps to download the result sheet has been mentioned below for the convenience of the candidates. The IBPS will be publishing the results on its official website ibps.in.

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2018?

Log in to the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

Search for the result link on the top of the homepage

Click on the result link

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, enter the registration number and date of birth

Submit all the details

The IBPS PO Preliminary Exam Results 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Click on this link to directly visit the official website for downloading the result: https://ibps.in/

