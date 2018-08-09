IBPS PO recruitment 2019: The examination dates for the recruitment of Probationary Officers through IBPS PO recruitment 2018 has been announced on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates who are going to appear for the IBPS PO recruitment Exam 2018 can check the tentative dates by logging into the website ibps.nic.in.
Moreover, reports say that the IBPS examination will be conducted by the Board during the month of October which is likely to start in the second week. The preliminary examination for the probationary officer post is likely to be held between October 1st and 7th, while the Mains examination has been scheduled for November 18 this year. Candidates can register themselves online for the IBPS Recruitment 2018.
Steps to apply for IBPS PO 2018:
- Log in to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in
- Seach for the link that reads ‘Online Registration’ and click on it
- Enter the necessary details and submit
- Keep the print out copy of the registration form for future reference
IBPS 2018 recruitment: Important dates
Online registration process starts: August 14 to
Online registration closes on: September 4, 2018
Application fee Payment: August 14 to September 4, 2018
Exam Dates:
Downloading of preliminary examination admit card: September 2018
Download of call letter for Main Examination: November
Preliminary examinations start and end dates: October 1 to October 7, 2018.
Date of Mains examination: November 18
Preliminary examination Result declaration: October/ November
Mains examination Result declaration: December
To go to the official website of IBPS and read the detailed notification, click here: http://www.ibps.in/
