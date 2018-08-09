IBPS PO recruitment 2018: The official notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers through IBPS PO recruitment 2018 has been announced on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates can read the detailed notification and register online before September 4, 2018.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: The examination dates for the recruitment of Probationary Officers through IBPS PO recruitment 2018 has been announced on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates who are going to appear for the IBPS PO recruitment Exam 2018 can check the tentative dates by logging into the website ibps.nic.in.

Moreover, reports say that the IBPS examination will be conducted by the Board during the month of October which is likely to start in the second week. The preliminary examination for the probationary officer post is likely to be held between October 1st and 7th, while the Mains examination has been scheduled for November 18 this year. Candidates can register themselves online for the IBPS Recruitment 2018.

Steps to apply for IBPS PO 2018:

Log in to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in Seach for the link that reads ‘Online Registration’ and click on it Enter the necessary details and submit Keep the print out copy of the registration form for future reference

IBPS 2018 recruitment: Important dates

Online registration process starts: August 14 to

Online registration closes on: September 4, 2018

Application fee Payment: August 14 to September 4, 2018

Exam Dates:

Downloading of preliminary examination admit card: September 2018

Download of call letter for Main Examination: November

Preliminary examinations start and end dates: October 1 to October 7, 2018.

Date of Mains examination: November 18

Preliminary examination Result declaration: October/ November

Mains examination Result declaration: December

To go to the official website of IBPS and read the detailed notification, click here: http://www.ibps.in/

