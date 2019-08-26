IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Applicants interested in applying for IBPS(Probationary Officer) should hurry up in applying as the last two days are left for acceptance of the application. The application process for the institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS) after this application link will be deactivated. 4336 vacancies of Probationary Officers(PO)/managemant trainees very soon. The online application process for IBPS PO exam had begun on August 7.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Steps to apply online

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the IBPS’s official website www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click open the link CWE PO/MT

Step 3: Link will appear on the screen to apply for CWE PO/ Management trainee

Step 4: Application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click new registration and fill the required information

Step 6: Registration number and password will be generated

Step 7: Upload required details such as photographs, handwritten declaration, etc.

Step 8: After filling the form save and verify details.

Step 9: Click on final submit

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Fees

Only online mode of transaction is acceptable. Payment can be made using debit cards( RuPay/MasterCard/Maestro/Visa), credit cards, internet banking, cash cards, mobile wallets. After the payment process is completed E-receipt will be generated, the candidates can take a print out of that.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education:

Applicants applying for the exam should be graduated from a recognized university or should have an equivalent qualification.

Age:

Applicant should be 20 and 30 years of age that is not born before August 2, 1989, and nor after august 1, 1999. Age relaxation is for certain categories

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Date of admit card release:

Admit card for preliminary examination will be released in October.



IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Date of examination:

IBPS PO preliminary examination will be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20.

IBPS PO Examination will be held on November 30.

