IBPS PO Eligibility criteria 2019: The eligibility criteria for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO)/ management of The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has been released on August 2, 2019, on the latest notification update on the official website of IBPS.The notification can be viewed on the official website of IBPS. The online registration will begin on August 7 and close on August 28, 2019.

Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Organisations listed at (A) as a Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP- PO/MT-IX). The examination will be two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

The minimum eligibility criteria specified by IBPS PO are as follows:

1. Nationality/ Citizenship: A candidate must be either – (i) a Citizen of India or (ii) a subject of Nepal or (iii) a subject of Bhutan or (iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India

2. Age: The minimum age of a candidate should be 20 and the maximum should be 30. The relaxation in upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC candidates is allowed on a cumulative basis with only one of the remaining categories for which age relaxation is permitted.

3. Education Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

