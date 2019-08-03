IBPS PO recruitment 2019: The Application process for above 4000 vacancies will be opened through ibps.in soon. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details by clicking on the direct link given below.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released a notification announcing more than 4000 Probationary Officer or PO vacancies through its official website – ibps.in. According to the notification, the application process for the Probationary officer’s post will be opened through the official website from August 7, 2019.

All those who are interested to apply for the Officer level post in the Banking Sector are advised to go through the details of the vacant positions in the notification released on IBPS official website now. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had issued a notification on Friday and all the necessary details regarding the IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 is available for the candidates interested to apply for IBPS PO Jobs.

There are exactly 4336 vacancies against Probationary Officer’s post which will be filled through this recruitment drive. IBPS will conduct a recruitment examination in three stages and only those who qualify in all the stages of the examination will be inducted in the organization as Probationary Officers.

Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the filled up application through the official portal of IBPS has been scheduled for August 28, 2019. Candidates who have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University under the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Govt. are eligible to apply for the posts.

Here’s how to download the IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 Notification online:

Visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the moving link that reads, “Click here to View Advertisement for CRP PO/ MT – IX”

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a pdf containing all the details of the IBPS PO recruitment 2019

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

