IBPS PO recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released a notification on August 2, 2019, for the recruitment of 4336 probationary officers. Check important dates, eligibility criteria and other details.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released a notification on August 2, 2019, for the recruitment of 4336 Probationary Officer/management trainees in different public sector banks and other organisations. The notification says that the online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Organisations is tentatively scheduled in October / November 2019.

Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2020-21 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc. The validity for CRP- PO/MT-IX will automatically expire at the close of business on 31.03.2021 with or without giving any notice.

Indicative category wise vacancies of each of the Participating Organizations are given vide Annexure I. Recruitment in Participating Organizations is a dynamic process which depends upon restriction imposed, business volume, business growth, the health of the organizations, branch expansion, internal and external factors, structural changes etc. Vacancies mentioned here are indicative and anticipated as communicated by the participating organisations. However, Provisional allotment will be made based on the actual vacancies reported by the participating organisations. This system of Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination, Common Interview and provisional allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in Participating Organisations has the approval of the appropriate authorities

The notification can be viewed on the official website of IBPS. The online registration will begin on August 7 and close on August 28, 2019.

